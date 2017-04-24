Special Invitation

Join Easy Milano at Seeds&Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit,

May 8 – 11, 2017





The 44th US President Barack H. Obama will be the guest of honor at 2017 Seeds&Chips-

The Global Food Innovation Summit, taking place in Milano (Italy) from Monday 8 to Thursday 11, May 2017 at Fiera Milano-Rho. The President will be at Seeds&Chips on Tuesday May 9, where he will hold a keynote speech as well as a conversation together with Sam Kass, Senior Food Policy Advisor to President Obama and promoter of White House’s health-conscious revolution.

Seeds&Chips The Global Food Innovation Summit is one of the top Food Innovation events worldwide; dedicated to showcasing national and international talent and cutting-edge solutions from around the world; bringing food & technology together, from farm to fork and beyond.

SPECIAL OFFER for Easy Milano readers -20% discount off all passes (valid until 30/04/2017). Please note ONLY VIP Platinum Passes-4 day include the Keynote Speech with President Obama.

To purchase discounted tickets, you must:

- use the following link: https://goo.gl/frzLpK

- click on “TICKETS”

- ENTER PROMOTIONAL CODE: BEASY20ALL (on the upper right hand corner)

- purchase before Sunday, 30 April 2017 deadline

#SaC17 #FoodTech #FoodInnovation #AgTech #InternetOfFood